Minnesota weather: Much cooler with passing clouds on Thursday

The Brief Thursday turns much cooler, with highs in the 30s and low 40s across Minnesota. Expect a mix of sunshine, passing clouds and a light northerly breeze. Temperatures gradually warm this weekend before highs in the 50s return next week.



Thursday brings much cooler temperatures to Minnesota, with highs in the 30s and low 40s under a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Thursday's forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

A November chill settles across Minnesota as temperatures fall a few degrees below average on Thursday.

Highs stay in the 30s across much of the state, though some areas will reach the low 40s. The Twin Cities metro tops out around 40 degrees.

Expect a mix of sunshine and passing clouds throughout the day, with more cloud cover across northern and eastern Minnesota. Northerly winds will be around 5 to 15 mph.

Thursday night turns cold and quiet under fairly clear skies and a few passing clouds. Overnight lows fall into the 20s across much of Minnesota and some areas could dip into the teens.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Friday stays chilly but will see plenty of sunshine and blue skies. Temperatures remain slightly below average in the 30s and low 40s.

The weekend brings more sunshine and a gradual warmup as temperatures climb into the low to mid-40s Saturday and mid to upper 40s Sunday.

The gradual warming trend continues into next week, with highs in the 50s through midweek.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)