Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara resigns after investigation report

The Brief Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says he has accepted the resignation of Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara. An investigation into alleged sexual relationships with city employees was unfounded, but another investigation found that O'Hara had interfered with the first by deleting a contact from his cellphone. Earlier this month, Mayor Jacob Frey re-nominated O'Hara for another four-year term, but said on Tuesday, "We did not know then what we do know now."



Less than three weeks after Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said he deserved another four-year term, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara will no longer serve as the head of the police department.

MPD Chief resigns

What we know:

Calling it an "extremely difficult" announcement, Mayor Frey said at a press conference on Tuesday night that last year his office received an anonymous complaint that the chief had engaged in sexual relationships with city employees.

An outside investigation was conducted, with the allegations against O'Hara being cleared at its conclusion.

However, a subsequent report from an additional investigation showed O’Hara had interfered with the process, accusing him of deleting a contact in his city-issued cellphone that was then hidden from investigators in an attempt to "shield himself."

Frey said that although the initial allegations were proven false, the interference in the process was a 'breach of trust."

His office has since accepted a resignation from O'Hara after he had been informed he would face discipline, which included the potential of being discharged, Frey said.

A full copy of the investigation report can be found below:

Dig deeper:

Since taking the position, O'Hara has overseen several historic events and challenges, including Operation Metro Surge, the Annunciation school shooting, a rise in homeless encampments and the aftermath of the death of George Floyd as the city grappled with police reforms.

Frey noted on Tuesday that in "many respects he has been successful in his role as chief," before noting the "breach of trust" born from the investigation results.

However, O'Hara's tenure has not been without controversy as well, with some groups saying he should have done more to intervene during the increased presence of federal agents, and that his department poorly handled the shooting of Davis Moturi.

Earlier this month, Mayor Jacob Frey re-nominated O'Hara for another four-year term, but lamented on Tuesday that, "We did not know then what we do know now" while acknowledging that if he had "found out earlier, I would not have nominated him."

Frey was questioned on why the investigation over relationship allegations had not been made public earlier, responding that they were unsubstantiated and that as mayor he could not "operate off of rumor."

He said that he informed O'Hara that once the investigation report became public, he would be formally disciplined. At that point, O'Hara's resignation was accepted.

The backstory:

O'Hara took over the position from Medaria Arradondo, who was chief of the Minneapolis Police Department when George Floyd was murdered on May 25, 2020. Amelia Huffman served an interim stint before O'Hara took over.

In 2025, Minneapolis saw 64 homicides, down 33% from the recent pandemic high in 2021, the year before O'Hara was hired.

What's next:

Frey said on Tuesday that in the interim, Assistant Minneapolis Police Chief Katie Blackwell would step into the role.