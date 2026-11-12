Owner of Cossetta in St. Paul dies unexpectedly in Rome

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The Brief The owner of Cossetta, a St. Paul historic landmark, died unexpectedly in Rome. Dave Cossetta was the fourth generation of the family to run the restaurant, which started as a small market back in 1911. The family said service details will be shared when they are available.



The owner and leader of Cossetta, Dave Cossetta, died unexpectedly in Rome, his family said.

Owner of Cossetta in St. paul dies

What we know:

A news release from Cossetta said the restaurant owner and leader, Dave Cossetta, died while surrounded by his wife, Gail, as well as his team and many friends and family.

Dave was the fourth generation to carry on the business, which started as a small market in St. Paul back in 1911, the release said.

Restaurant officials add that he loved his family, his city and the people who walked through his doors.

What we don't know:

Details of Dave Cossetta's death have not been shared.

Cossetta staff said they will share service details when they are available.

Dig deeper:

Earlier this month, Cossetta won two international honors at the Panettone World Cup in Milan, Italy.

The St. Paul landmark is also known for its traditional Italian restaurant, tavern and pizzeria.

It also hosts a large Italian grocery store with specialty ingredients, according to its website.