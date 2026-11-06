Minnesota 'Jingle bars' bringing holiday spirit to Twin Cities and beyond

The Brief Holiday pop-up bars are giving Minnesotans plenty of options to get into the Christmas spirit, with different themes and festivities being offered across the state. Seasonal drinks and food are being offered in unique settings in the Twin Cities, Duluth and Rochester. Many establishments cater to all ages, while adults-only sessions are also available.



The Holiday pop-up bar season is filling Minnesota with holiday cheer, giving patrons plenty of options to celebrate across the state.

Minnesota holiday pop-up bars

Minneapolis

Jingle Bar at Aster House: Expect Floor-to-ceiling tinsel, twinkling lights, and holiday beats as guests sip festive cocktails during ugly sweater contests and interactive holiday party games led by "Christmas miracle makers." Visit Jingle Bar at Aster House

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Down Through the Chimney at Hotel Emery: Guests can stroll through an oversized chimney installation that leads to a cozy North Pole Hideaway with festive craft cocktails and fun holiday opportunities. Visit Down Through the Chimney at Hotel Emery

Miracle at Puttery: Puttery is hosting Minnesota’s installment of the international Miracle holiday pop-up franchise. Its immersive mini-golf courses are decorated with kitschy, nostalgic Christmas décor, while guests can order signature holiday drinks served in custom festive glassware during their rounds. Visit Puttery

Frosty’s Bar at Brit’s Pub: Brit’s Pub transforms into a North Pole-inspired winter wonderland featuring faux snow, sparkling lights and visits from Frosty the Snowman. The seasonal menu includes specialty hot toddies, spiced winter cocktails and British comfort food. Visit Brit's Pub

Jingle Giles at Earl Giles Distillery: Earl Giles Distillery is going all in on the holidays with an 18-foot Christmas tree, glittery ceiling decorations and family-friendly seasonal events. Visitors can enjoy cocktails made with house-distilled spirits in festive mugs, along with wood-fired pizza and holiday sweater parties. Visit Earl Giles Distillery

Hell-a-Dazzle at Hell’s Kitchen: Hell’s Kitchen is trading its usual dark, moody aesthetic for thousands of holiday lights, tinsel, wreaths and seasonal decorations. Guests can pair holiday-themed cocktails with the restaurant’s popular build-your-own Bloody Mary and mimosa bar. Visit Hell's Kitchen



The Naughty List at Umbra: Located inside the Canopy by Hilton in the Mill District, The Naughty List features holiday drinks described as coming "straight from Santa’s secret stash." The space includes playful lights and festive backdrops designed for holiday gatherings and nightcaps. Visit Umbra

Winter Wonder Bar at Creekside Supper Club: Creekside Supper Club decorates its vintage-inspired space with hundreds of glowing Santas, classic ornaments and pine garland. The bar serves vintage cocktails, boozy hot chocolate and seasonal tavern fare. Visit Creekside Supper Club

Dorit’s Tavern at Surly Brewing Co.: Surly Brewing Co.’s second-floor pizza space becomes a tacky, mid-1980s dive-bar-style holiday pop-up. The nostalgic menu includes holiday Jell-O shots, festive drinks and pizza, surrounded by gaudy tinsel and quirky holiday characters. Visit Surly Brewing Co.

Pink Country Christmas at Centro: Centro gives its Quincy Street location a honky-tonk holiday makeover with neon pink accents, cowboy boots and cowboy hats. Guests can enjoy festive tequila cocktails, street tacos, holiday country music and trivia. Visit Centro

Nico’s Navidad at Nico’s Taco Bar: Nico’s Taco Bar transforms its Uptown patio and dining room into an illuminated "Christmas Casa." The pop-up features fire pits and photo-ready sled displays, while the seasonal menu includes holiday-spiced margaritas, warm mezcal cocktails and signature street tacos. Visit Nico's Taco Bar

Snow Globe Pop-Up at The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar: Nico’s Taco Bar transforms its Uptown patio and dining room into an illuminated "Christmas Casa." The pop-up features fire pits and photo-ready sled displays, while the seasonal menu includes holiday-spiced margaritas, warm mezcal cocktails and signature street tacos. Visit the Howe

St. Paul

Holiday Spirits at King Coil Spirits: King Coil Spirits decorates its Creative Enterprise Zone distillery with hanging ornaments, fairy lights and seasonal greenery. The distillery offers house-made holiday cocktails, do-it-yourself bitters workshops and seasonal charity drives. Visit King Coil Spirits

Holiday Wonderland at Can Can Wonderland: Can Can Wonderland combines its retro arcade and artist-designed mini-golf courses with holiday lights and garlands. The bar serves festive milkshakes topped with elaborate garnishes, boozy hot drinks and signature winter cocktails. Visit Can Can Wonderland

Twin Cities metro

Past, Present & Future Holiday Bar at Travail Kitchen and Amusements: Travail’s basement bar in Robbinsdale becomes an immersive experience inspired by A Christmas Carol. Guests can book tasting experiences featuring creative, holiday-themed multi-course dishes paired with seasonal cocktails. Visit Travail Kitchen and Amusements

Lola’s Jingle Bar at Lola’s Lakehouse: Overlooking Lake Waconia, Lola’s Lakehouse decorates its dining rooms with thousands of lights, wreaths and ornaments. The pop-up features themed holiday cocktails, festive shareable dishes and appearances from Santa. Visit Lola's Lakehouse

The Nutcracker Suite at Sovereign Estate Winery: As part of Sovereign Estate Winery’s outdoor Spirit of Winter light show, The Nutcracker Suite offers an indoor bar filled with regal, Nutcracker-themed decorations. Visitors can warm up with spiced mulled wine, specialty wine cocktails and seasonal treats. Visit Sovereign Estate Winery

Blitzen’s at Omni Viking Lakes Hotel: Blitzen’s, located inside the Keras Lounge at Omni Viking Lakes, features winter chalet décor and holiday lights. The craft cocktail menu includes seasonal drinks developed with celebrity mixologist Julie Reiner. Visit Omni Viking Lakes Hotel

Miracle at PINZ: Oakdale’s PINZ entertainment venue is hosting another Minnesota installment of the Miracle cocktail pop-up. Guests can order Miracle’s global holiday cocktail lineup in signature Santa-head mugs and reindeer cups while surrounded by wrapping-paper décor and holiday lights. Visit PINZ

Duluth

Tinsel Tavern at Duluth Winter Village (DECC): Located at the DECC harbor during the Duluth Winter Village market, Tinsel Tavern features evergreen decorations and outdoor fire pits. The bar serves hot toddies and craft holiday cocktails created exclusively by Duluth’s Vikre Distillery. Visit Duluth Winter Village

Rochester

Miracle on Historic Third at The Tap House: The Tap House in downtown Rochester is transforming with garland, vintage ornaments and thousands of twinkling lights. Along with its rotating beer selection, the bar serves seasonal specialty drinks, spiked winter warmers and themed sweet treats. Visit The Tap House