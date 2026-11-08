Minnesota's Largest Candy Store owner charged over liquor-filled candy
JORDAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - A popular candy shop in Jordan is now at the center of a criminal case tied to what investigators said used to be on its shelves.
How the case unfolded
Complaint pointed to a minor:
In early July, an anonymous complaint to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division said the store "sells liquor candies, and sold some to a minor child without checking the minor’s ID."
What undercover agents found
The backstory:
Three weeks later, undercover state agents went inside and found a whole "section dedicated to alcoholic beverage candies and confections," according to court records.
Investigators said the agents bought two liquor-filled products – a Jack Daniel's chocolate bar and brandy cherries – even though the store did not have a liquor license.
In court filings, they pointed out that there was not a separate procedure for purchasing alcohol-infused items.
Later that day, they returned with a search warrant and confronted owner Robert Wagner, 66, who told them he thought he could sell the liquor-filled candy, court records said.
Why the products raised concerns
What they're saying:
"I feel like that is something you should know as someone who runs a candy store," said customer Liam McSteen.
"Kids may not even know that that's what they're picking up," noted customer Eva Jackson. "It's a candy store. They think everything is safe to eat."
The charge:
Wagner, of Belle Plaine, faces a gross misdemeanor charge of selling liquor without a license. If convicted, he faces up to 364 days in jail and a $3,000 fine.
The other side:
Wagner could not be reached for comment on Sunday. A manager at the store said she had no comment.
The Source: This story includes reporting from FOX 9's Mike Manzoni and court records.