Minnesota's Largest Candy Store owner charged over liquor-filled candy

The Brief Owner Robert Wagner is facing a criminal charge after investigators said Minnesota's Largest Candy Store in Jordan sold liquor-filled candy without a liquor license. In early July, an anonymous complaint said the store sold liquor-filled candy and even sold to a minor without checking ID. FOX 9 did not find those products on the shelves on Sunday.



A popular candy shop in Jordan is now at the center of a criminal case tied to what investigators said used to be on its shelves.

How the case unfolded

Complaint pointed to a minor:

In early July, an anonymous complaint to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division said the store "sells liquor candies, and sold some to a minor child without checking the minor’s ID."

What undercover agents found

The backstory:

Three weeks later, undercover state agents went inside and found a whole "section dedicated to alcoholic beverage candies and confections," according to court records.

Investigators said the agents bought two liquor-filled products – a Jack Daniel's chocolate bar and brandy cherries – even though the store did not have a liquor license.

In court filings, they pointed out that there was not a separate procedure for purchasing alcohol-infused items.

Later that day, they returned with a search warrant and confronted owner Robert Wagner, 66, who told them he thought he could sell the liquor-filled candy, court records said.

Why the products raised concerns

What they're saying:

"I feel like that is something you should know as someone who runs a candy store," said customer Liam McSteen.

"Kids may not even know that that's what they're picking up," noted customer Eva Jackson. "It's a candy store. They think everything is safe to eat."

The charge:

Wagner, of Belle Plaine, faces a gross misdemeanor charge of selling liquor without a license. If convicted, he faces up to 364 days in jail and a $3,000 fine.

The other side:

Wagner could not be reached for comment on Sunday. A manager at the store said she had no comment.