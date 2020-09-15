Move-in underway at University of Minnesota after 2-week delay due to COVID-19 concerns

article

After a two-week delay by COVID-19, move-in is underway at the University of Minnesota. While there is excitement in the air, the semester is very much in the shadow of a pandemic.

“I think if we all kind of stick to the plan that they gave us, we’ll be able to hopefully stay for the first semester, yeah,” said Hailey Felt, a freshman from Edina.

“There’s sort of the unknown of when I’ll get kicked out, if I’ll get kicked out and that sort of thing, and being ready on a hat’s notice,” said Brook Sorensen, a freshman from Savage.

Incoming freshman face a four-step process. First is a ten-day quarantine in their dorms except for in-person classes, meals, exercise, work or to see a doctor. Following steps if transmission levels remain low allow for more freedom to roam on campus, but put an evening curfew in place.

The two-week delay for move-in means students have all had a chance to see outbreaks at other large campuses, lock downs and students sent home.

Advertisement

“And I’m hoping that everyone will see what’s gone on at the other college campuses, so everyone makes a difference here and stays throughout the semester whether they’re staying the whole thing or they’re leaving during Thanksgiving,” said Zachary Blonz, a freshman from Chicago.

“I think if we can keep the numbers down and students make smart decisions, then this semester could be very successful, but overall it’s going to be very much so a school wide effort,” said Jason Rutman, a freshman from Chicago.

There is optimism it might be fine.

“Yeah, I think they can do it and get through this and manage this,” said Jason Sorensen, a parent.

It all depends on students following guidelines.

“But if people don’t, there’s already a betting pool on if we’ll go home before October 1,” said Brook Sorensen. “I haven’t placed one yet because I feel that’s admitting we’ll go home early and I want to be optimistic.”

But hope remains that it can work, here.

“Ah, what’s a year without a little excitement?” said Brook Sorensen.

