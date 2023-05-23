Mounds View townhome development facing opposition

A proposed residential development in Mounds View is facing opposition, as neighbors express concern about the density and environmental impact.

Pulte Homes wants to build 75 townhomes on nearly eight acres of land, located along Highway 10 on the north end of town. The proposed building site is a wetland buffer zone, prompting concern from many neighbors about impact on the local ecosystem.

"They’re going to take all the habitat away," said Dave Beckman whose property backs up to the proposed building site. "Why? For deep pockets?"

Neighbors packed into city council chambers Monday, flooding the public comment period with concerns about the proposal. Along with concern for the wetland habitat on the site, many brought up the area being on a floodplain and worries about drainage. Several also stated concern about increased traffic.

In re-zoning documents filed by the city, Pulte Homes said it planned to build two-story townhomes priced between $300,000 and $550,000. The plans also include 12 tiny homes built by YardHomes.

The city has listed the site as "high priority" for re-development for many years. Proposed developments in 2005 and 2018 both fell through.

Pulte Homes is expected to submit a formal land-use application by mid-summer.

A public meeting of the Mounds View Parks Commission will address the development on Thursday, May 25.