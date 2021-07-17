Motorcyclist dies in crash on Highway 252 in Brooklyn Park

Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that left a man dead late Friday night in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.

According to police, at about 11:12 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Highway 252 and Humboldt Avenue North for a reported motorcycle accident.

When they arrived, officers found the motorcyclist dead. Authorities with the Minnesota State Patrol said it appears he was heading south on Highway 252 at a high rate of speed when he veered onto the shoulder, lost control and struck a traffic signal pole.

The motorcyclist has been identified as a 45-year-old St. Paul man. The crash is still under investigation.