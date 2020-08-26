Motorcyclist dies after fleeing police, crashing into vehicle in Coon Rapids, Minnesota

article

A motorcyclist died after they crashed into another vehicle while fleeing police in Coon Rapids, Minnesota early Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred around 2:45 a.m. Officers attempted to stop a motorcycle for minor traffic violations, but the driver fled on Dogwood Street, according to Sgt. Cameron Gustafson of the Coon Rapids Police Department.

The motorcyclist crashed into another vehicle near the intersection of Dogwood Street and 102 Lane. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was injured.

Police and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the crash.