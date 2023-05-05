Motorcyclist dies after driving into SUV in Coon Rapids

article

A 25-year-old motorcyclist died after crashing into an SUV in Coon Rapids Thursday evening.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said law enforcement responded to a reported crash just before 8 p.m. at the intersection of Northdale and Round Lake Boulevard Northwest.

Witnesses told police they saw the motorcyclist heading southbound on Round Lake Boulevard and entered the intersection at a red light, then drove into an SUV that was heading westbound on Northdale Boulevard, according to the sheriff’s office.

A witness at the scene found the motorcyclist who was not breathing and started CPR. First responders arrived and transported the 25-year-old to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The motorcyclist was wearing protective riding gear at the time of the crash.

The sheriff’s office said the SUV driver is fully cooperating with the investigation. Authorities did not release the victim’s name.

The crash remains under investigation.