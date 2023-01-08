Mother still searching for justice after her son was killed in hit-and-run crash

In the four years Nico Cabrera lived in Minnesota, his mother says he was always trying to help others.

Now she can't believe her youngest son is gone.

"He was like an angel. He had so much light. I think he was like an old soul. So saying goodbye to him, I can't. I can't. I miss him so much," said Julia Garavito.

Garavito says Nico was riding his motorcycle near 22nd and Lyndale in south Minneapolis early in the morning on Sept 30th when he was injured in a hit-and-run collision.

Garavito says the 26-year-old, who worked as a sous chef at Cov restaurant in Edina, was taken to HMCM with severe head injuries. but he died 6 weeks later.

"Your life can change in one second for good or for worse," said Garavito.

Soon after, Minneapolis Police asked for the public's help in tracking down the driver, by identifying the man in two store surveillance photos they say is connected to the crash, but Garavito is disappointed that so far there haven't been any arrests.

"I want justice for my son. If you do something wrong, you have to pay," said Garavito.

Just like in life, Nico helped others in death, his heart, liver and kidneys going to 3 transplant recipients. Garavito believes that is the best way to keep his legacy alive.

"I'm happy because those people have a chance to keep living. Keep getting their dreams, unlike my son. He can't," said Garavito.

Anyone with information about the collision, or the man in the photos is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)

Tips remain anonymous and information that leads to an arrest and conviction could be eligible for a reward.