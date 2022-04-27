Mosquitoes will hatch later thanks to cold spring weather

As freezing temperatures are finally leaving the Twin Cities, this spring has felt more like an extended winter for many. But a bonus to the extended cold weather will be a delayed start to experiencing mosquitoes, according to the Metropolitan Mosquito Control District.

Mosquito larvae develop in standing water, and when the water temperatures are cold their life cycle slows down while they remain in the larval stage longer.

In mid-summer when water temperatures are warmer the life cycle for a common floodwater mosquito would have them in the water for about a week - four to six days as larvae and one to two days as pupae before emerging as an adult mosquito.

The Metropolitan Mosquito Control District (MMCD) tracks days that are around 40 degrees Fahrenheit to get an estimate of when people can expect mosquitoes to emerge.

Based on estimates, the MMCD says Minnesotans will likely begin seeing mosquitoes in noticeable numbers around the end of May and early June.

The summer of 2021 was an unusually dry year with most of Minnesota in drought conditions. However, weekly mosquito numbers exceeded the 10-year average in August still.

According to the National Weather Service, 2022 is likely to be another dry year with precipitation predicted to be below average for most of the state during June, July and August. If the prediction holds true, another low year for mosquitoes overall could be due.

Even in drier years, mosquitoes that can carry harmful diseases may still be present in Minnesota – 2021 had some of the lowest overall mosquito numbers overall in a decade, but instances of West Nile virus were higher than in 2020 and 2019.

Unfortunately, ticks aren't dependent on rain and will be present regardless of rainfall and temperatures.