Morrison County hunter's murder remains unsolved 3 years later, family releases video plea for information

Authorities in Morrison County are not giving up hope of finding the person responsible for the murder of a hunter near Little Falls, Minnesota, which happened nearly three years ago.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office released a video Tuesday ahead of the three-year anniversary of the death of 41-year-old Terrance “Terry” Brisk. Brisk was found shot to death on his family’s property on November 7, 2016.

Investigators said Brisk had taken the day off work to hunt. His teenage son found his body in a wooded area on the property northwest of the intersection of Hawthorne Road and Jewel Road, east of Little Falls.

Terrance "Terry" Brisk, 41, was shot to death on his family's property while he was out hunting on November 7, 2016. His murder remains unsolved. (Morrison County Sheriff's Office / FOX 9)

In the video, Brisk’s family members tearfully pleaded for someone to come forward with information regarding his murder.

“I just want to know why and what happened, that’s my biggest thing,” said Pamela Brisk, Terry’s widow. “Any little thing, any little information would be so nice just to know what happened that afternoon.”

Investigators have determined Brisk was killed with his own weapon, a Winchester Model AR 30-30 lever action rifle, which was missing when he was found. Investigators eventually located the missing rifle during a property search of the area.

Sheriff Shawn Larsen said they know Brisk and the suspect were in close proximity when they shot Brisk. Investigators believe there was some kind of interaction going on prior to the murder.

“This just isn’t something where we’re going to put so much effort in it and then we’re going to quit,” Larsen said in the video. “We’re going to continue to push forward until we get the results that we need to figure out who did this crime.”

The sheriff’s office is continuing to ask for the public’s help in solving Brisk’s murder. They are asking anyone who may have seen or heard something or observed some suspicious activity to contact them at 320-632-9233 or to contact Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at 1-800-222-TIPS or at CrimeStoppersMN.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous.