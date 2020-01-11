More than 200 job seekers pack hiring event as Metro Transit searches for new drivers

article

Applicants were lined up Saturday for a one-day hiring event for new Metro Transit driving recruits.

Spokesperson Howie Padilla says easily more than 200 people stopped by Saturday's event in St. Paul.

Thursday, officials said, because of a tight labor market, the public transportation service for the Twin Cities was 85 drivers short and holding the hiring blitz to fill open spots.

For the event, Metro Transit said new hires would earn $20.44 an hour and get a $1,000 signing bonus.

Padilla says even though the event has wrapped up for the day, that doesn't mean they are done hiring. You can head to the Metro Transit website to apply for an open spot.

Officials say even drivers without their CDLs can apply for jobs and earn a salary while being trained.