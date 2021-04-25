Moorhead, Minn. police search for man who spray-painted hate messages on mosque

Moorhead police are asking for the public's help identifying a masked man who they say spray-painted messages of hate onto a mosque overnight.

Officers responded around 5:20 a.m. on Sunday for the report of vandalism to the Moorhead Fargo Islamic Center Mosque on 12th Avenue South. At the building, police say there were several hateful messages spray-painted onto parts of the building's exterior. An online fundraiser for the mosque shows a swastika painted on the sidewalk along with "Death to Islam" painted on a wall.

Surveillance video captured a suspect wearing a camouflage jacket and a dark ski mask walking near the building. Officers are asking for anyone who may recognize the individual or has information on the case to call dispatch at 701-451-7660.

On the fundraiser, supporters are raising money to buy more security for the mosque. A cleanup effort is also underway.