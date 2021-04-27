Man arrested in connection to Moorhead mosque vandalism

A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection to vandalism at a mosque in Moorhead, Minnesota over the weekend.

According to the Moorhead police department, a Moorhead man was arrested Tuesday night in connection to the crime.

On April 25, officers took a report from members of the Moorhead Fargo Islamic Center Mosque who arrived early in the morning to find several hate-based messages spray-painted on the building's exterior.

Police said a local business employee provided details that led to the identification of the suspect.

The suspect has been booked into the Clay County Jail, and the reports have been forwarded to the Clay County Attorney's Office with the request for the following charges: Felony Harassment and Felony Criminal Damage to Property in the Second Degree. These crimes were enhanced due to hate related acts.