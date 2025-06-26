Minnesota weather: Multiple tornadoes, flash flooding reported Wednesday

The Brief Severe storms prompted tornado warnings that led to 10 tornadoes reportedly touching down in southern Minnesota on Wednesday, while the Twin Cities and western Minnesota dealt with flash flooding. Thursday is expected to bring more rain, while Friday begins to look clear again heading into a warm weekend.



If April showers bring May flowers, then Minnesotans are left wondering what to make of June storms that brought both reported tornadoes in southern areas, and flash flooding to others on Wednesday.

Minnesota storms

What we know:

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued Tornado Warnings throughout much of southern and southeastern Minnesota on Wednesday afternoon as storms made their way through the state into Wisconsin.

The NWS says that in its aftermath, 10 tornadoes were reported throughout southern Minnesota.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Damage from Hartland, Minnesota, following storms on June 25, 2025. From: FOX 9

Although there were no reports of significant damage on Thursday, community members in Hartland, Minnesota, are reportedly dealing with downed farm houses and equipment.

The NWS also reports a utility pole down in Hokah, Minnesota, in Houston County.

Flash flooding in Minnesota

Dig deeper:

Heavy rainfall throughout the afternoon caused flooding in several areas.

Motorists in Minneapolis reported becoming stranded when stalled in floodwaters, while Golden Valley drivers dealt with heavy rain that caused streets to be impassable during the evening commute.

Meanwhile, in Renville, residents were asked to reduce their water usage after heavy rainfall caused flooding.

Western Minnesota saw much higher rainfall totals than the Twin Cities, with areas near Marshall and Granite Falls getting more than 5 inches.

Updated rainfall totals throughout Minnesota can be found here.

Showers Thursday, dry Friday

What's next:

Thursday will feature periods of rain showers under mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 70s.

Friday will bring a break from the rain with more sunshine and warmer temperatures in the 80s.

The weekend will turn hot and humid, with highs in the low 90s on Saturday, with a chance for scattered showers and storms on Sunday.