Flash flooding in Renville causes problems for residents

The Brief The City of Renville is asking its residents to reduce water usage amid severe weather. The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for the area. Residents are asked not to shower or bathe, wash dishes, or do laundry, and only flush toilets when necessary.



Flooding in Renville is prompting city officials to ask residents to reduce water usage.

Flash flooding in Renville

Big picture view:

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for Renville on Wednesday morning before it was canceled later in the evening.

Video shot by Angelina Moreno shows flooded streets in Renville and can be viewed above.

The City of Renville is asking residents to reduce water usage by taking the following steps:

Do not take a shower or bath

Do not wash dishes

Do not do laundry

Only flush the toilet when necessary

Residents are also told to make sure all sump pumps are discharging into lawns or streets and not into sanitary sewer drains.

Renville residents respond

What they're saying:

"I was at work, and my neighbor texted me a picture of how it was, and I've never seen the water so high like this," said Renville resident Angie Sunvold.

Dupont Avenue Northwest is blocked off, with cars unable to get in or out.

"When I got here, I had to park my car back there just to walk over here because my car wouldn't have made it," said Sunvold.

Dig deeper:

Many on Dupont Avenue have water in their yard and basements.

"I know I basically lost everything, including my car in the garage. I couldn’t get it out this morning, because it was too much in the street. Who knew we were going to get all of this again," said Renville resident Patricia McDaniel.

McDaniel was stranded at her home all day Wednesday. Our team had to take a four-wheeler to get to her home. She tells FOX 9, her basement is flooded up to the 9th step.

"I've got my washer and dryer down there, the furnace, AC unit that's gonna water heater that's going to all be shot," said McDaniel.

The soon-to-be 76-year-old tells FOX 9, there was a similar flood in 2016. People say floodwaters weren’t as high as this one – but that one was still costly for McDaniel.

"That was like, what, $17,000 out of my own pocket. The insurance paid some, but I was working full-time at a manufacturing place, and I had a decent living and stuff," said McDaniel

What's next:

McDaniel tells us that she’s on Social Security and works part-time at the grocery store just to pay the bills. She has no idea how she will pay for repairs this time around.