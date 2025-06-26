Minnesota weather: Another rainy Thursday, pleasant Friday to follow

The Brief Light to moderate rain continues Thursday with highs in the 60s. Friday turns dry and warmer with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s. A hot and humid weekend is ahead, with temperatures in the 80s and a slight chance of storms.



Rain showers and cooler temperatures are sticking around Thursday, but a warmer and brighter Friday is ahead.

Rainy and cool Thursday

Severe weather risk:

Additional rain on Thursday comes after Wednesday's weather where severe storms raced across southern Minnesota and at least 10 tornadoes were reported. The Twin Cities and areas west dealt with flash flooding after heavy rain, with some regions seeing over 4 inches of rain.

The afternoon hours on Thursday will see a threat of supercells and some lines of strong storms developing in parts of southeastern Minnesota, northeastern Iowa, and southwestern Wisconsin. These storms will have a chance to produce a few isolated tornadoes with the main threat being strong wind gusts. This set up is similar to what we experienced on Wednesday afternoon.

There is a level 2 risk of severe weather for southeastern Minnesota and a level 1 risk for areas just north on Thursday.

Thursday's forecast:

The Twin Cities will see periods of light to moderate showers with rumbles throughout the day. The system will likely bring another half inch of rain for some, with southern regions possibly getting another 1 to 1.5 inches of rain. The system finally moves out by mid-to-late evening, though the clouds will linger overnight.

Temperatures remain cooler with highs in the 60s statewide, accompanied by light northerly winds at 5-15 mph. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 67 degrees.

(FOX 9)

Nice Friday ahead of steamy weekend

What's next:

We get a break from the rain on Friday with partly sunny skies, light winds and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

This weekend is looking hot and steamy with rising dew points and temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. There’s a chance of a stray thunderstorm Saturday, which may linger into Sunday.

The start of the week is bright and comfortable with highs in the low 80s.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast: