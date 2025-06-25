MN rainfall totals: Which areas got flooded the most?

The Brief Heavy rain in the Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota led to some areas being flooded. The heaviest rain fell in western Minnesota. Water is rapidly receding in many areas now that the rain has passed.



Severe storms rolled through Minnesota on Wednesday, leading to heavy rain and flash floods across the state.

Western Minnesota saw much higher rainfall totals than the Twin Cities, with areas near Marshall and Granite Falls getting more than 5 inches.

Metro rain totals

Rain totals since midnight for June 25, 2025.

By the numbers:

Roseville saw the heaviest rainfall in the Twin Cities with a total of 4.27 inches.

Burnsville had the smallest amount of rain in the metro at 0.81 inches, barely more than the 0.78 inches seen in River Falls.

The FOX 9 weather team gathered the following rain totals:

Rockford: 1.78 inches

Maple Plain: 2.12 inches

Mound: 2.42 inches

Waconia: 2.85 inches

Victoria: 2.79 inches

Carver: 0.85 inches

Jordan: 0.94 inches

Rogers: 1.77 inches

Maple Grove: 2.2 inches

Minnetonka: 3.17 inches

Eden Prairie: 2.21 inches

Prior Lake: 1.36 inches

Coon Rapids: 2.61 inches

Robbinsdale: 2.96 inches

Minneapolis: 3.42 inches

Edina: 1.75 inches

Burnsville: 0.81 inches

Lakeville: 0.83 inches

Forest Lake: 2.22 inches

Hugo: 1.94 inches

North St. Paul: 1.53 inches

St. Paul: 2.09 inches

Eagan: 1.02 inches

Rosemount: 1.32 inches

Scandia: 2.44 inches

Somerset: 2.26 inches

Stillwater: 1.64 inches

Woodbury: 2.36 inches

Hudson: 1.65 inches

Cottage Grove: 1.15 inches

River Falls: 0.78 inches

Hastings: 1.57 inches