MN rainfall totals: Which areas got flooded the most?
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Severe storms rolled through Minnesota on Wednesday, leading to heavy rain and flash floods across the state.
READ MORE: Live updates: Tornado warnings in southern Minnesota, Flood Warning in Twin Cities
Western Minnesota saw much higher rainfall totals than the Twin Cities, with areas near Marshall and Granite Falls getting more than 5 inches.
Metro rain totals
Rain totals since midnight for June 25, 2025.
By the numbers:
Roseville saw the heaviest rainfall in the Twin Cities with a total of 4.27 inches.
Burnsville had the smallest amount of rain in the metro at 0.81 inches, barely more than the 0.78 inches seen in River Falls.
The FOX 9 weather team gathered the following rain totals:
- Rockford: 1.78 inches
- Maple Plain: 2.12 inches
- Mound: 2.42 inches
- Waconia: 2.85 inches
- Victoria: 2.79 inches
- Carver: 0.85 inches
- Jordan: 0.94 inches
- Rogers: 1.77 inches
- Maple Grove: 2.2 inches
- Minnetonka: 3.17 inches
- Eden Prairie: 2.21 inches
- Prior Lake: 1.36 inches
- Coon Rapids: 2.61 inches
- Robbinsdale: 2.96 inches
- Minneapolis: 3.42 inches
- Edina: 1.75 inches
- Burnsville: 0.81 inches
- Lakeville: 0.83 inches
- Forest Lake: 2.22 inches
- Hugo: 1.94 inches
- North St. Paul: 1.53 inches
- St. Paul: 2.09 inches
- Eagan: 1.02 inches
- Rosemount: 1.32 inches
- Scandia: 2.44 inches
- Somerset: 2.26 inches
- Stillwater: 1.64 inches
- Woodbury: 2.36 inches
- Hudson: 1.65 inches
- Cottage Grove: 1.15 inches
- River Falls: 0.78 inches
- Hastings: 1.57 inches
The Source: This story uses information gathered by FOX 9 meteorologists.