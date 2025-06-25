Expand / Collapse search

MN rainfall totals: Which areas got flooded the most?

Published  June 25, 2025 7:24pm CDT
Severe Weather
Heavy rain causes flash flooding in Minneapolis, Renville

Heavy rainfall Wednesday caused flash flooding in parts of Minneapolis and Renville. FOX 9's Mike Manzoni and Leon Purvis checked out where it hit hardest.

The Brief

    • Heavy rain in the Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota led to some areas being flooded.
    • The heaviest rain fell in western Minnesota.
    • Water is rapidly receding in many areas now that the rain has passed.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Severe storms rolled through Minnesota on Wednesday, leading to heavy rain and flash floods across the state. 

Western Minnesota saw much higher rainfall totals than the Twin Cities, with areas near Marshall and Granite Falls getting more than 5 inches. 

Metro rain totals

Rain totals since midnight for June 25, 2025.

By the numbers:

Roseville saw the heaviest rainfall in the Twin Cities with a total of 4.27 inches.

Burnsville had the smallest amount of rain in the metro at 0.81 inches, barely more than the 0.78 inches seen in River Falls. 

The FOX 9 weather team gathered the following rain totals:

  • Rockford: 1.78 inches
  • Maple Plain: 2.12 inches
  • Mound: 2.42 inches
  • Waconia: 2.85 inches
  • Victoria: 2.79 inches
  • Carver: 0.85 inches
  • Jordan: 0.94 inches
  • Rogers: 1.77 inches
  • Maple Grove: 2.2 inches
  • Minnetonka: 3.17 inches
  • Eden Prairie: 2.21 inches
  • Prior Lake: 1.36 inches
  • Coon Rapids: 2.61 inches
  • Robbinsdale: 2.96 inches
  • Minneapolis: 3.42 inches
  • Edina: 1.75 inches
  • Burnsville: 0.81 inches
  • Lakeville: 0.83 inches
  • Forest Lake: 2.22 inches
  • Hugo: 1.94 inches
  • North St. Paul: 1.53 inches
  • St. Paul: 2.09 inches
  • Eagan: 1.02 inches
  • Rosemount: 1.32 inches
  • Scandia: 2.44 inches
  • Somerset: 2.26 inches
  • Stillwater: 1.64 inches
  • Woodbury: 2.36 inches
  • Hudson: 1.65 inches
  • Cottage Grove: 1.15 inches
  • River Falls: 0.78 inches
  • Hastings: 1.57 inches

