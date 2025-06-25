10 reported tornadoes in southern MN, Twin Cities deals with flash flooding

The Brief Severe storms prompted tornado warnings in southern Minnesota on Wednesday, while the Twin Cities metro and areas west dealt with flash flooding. There were 10 reported tornadoes Wednesday in southern Minnesota. Roseville got more than four inches of rain. More rain is in the forecast for Thursday before it starts to dry out Friday.



We had a wild Wednesday of Mother Nature, with severe storms racing across southern Minnesota, while the Twin Cities and areas west are dealing with flash flooding after heavy rain.

Here's the latest on the weather in Minnesota:

10 reported tornadoes in southern MN

The backstory:

The National Weather Service issued Tornado Warnings throughout much of southern and southeastern Minnesota Wednesday afternoon as a line of storms rolled across Interstate 35 and into western Wisconsin. FOX 9 views captured what appears to be a tornado near Medford, a small town between Owatonna and Faribault.

There were 10 reported tornadoes in southern Minnesota Wednesday afternoon.

As of 7 p.m., there were no reports of significant damage from the National Weather Service related to the severe storms in southern Minnesota. The only damage report was a utility pole down near the post office in Hokah, located in Houston County.

Flash flooding in Minneapolis, Renville

What we know:

Heavy rainfall in the Twin Cities and areas west caused flooding in Minneapolis and in Renville. Near The Beach Club Residences on Bde Maka Ska, flash flooding trapped cars on the street. A few motorists in northeast Minneapolis got stranded and had to be towed when their vehicles got stuck and stalled in floodwaters.

In Golden Valley, heavy rain caused flash flooding in the street and made roads impassable for a brief time.

In Renville, residents were asked to reduce their water usage on Wednesday after heavy rainfall caused flooding.

Renville flooding:

The City of Renville is asking residents to reduce water usage by taking the following steps:

Do not take a shower or bath

Do not wash dishes

Do not do laundry

Only flush the toilet when necessary

Residents are also told to make sure all sump pumps are discharging into lawns or streets and not into sanitary sewer drains.

Wednesday rain totals

Who got rain:

Roseville saw the heaviest rainfall in the Twin Cities with a total of 4.27 inches. Burnsville had the smallest amount of rain in the metro at 0.81 inches, barely more than the 0.78 inches seen in River Falls.

Minnetonka got more than three inches of rain, while several cities got two inches or more. Those include Maple Plain, Mound, Waconia, Victoria, Coon Rapids and Robbinsdale.

Here's a look at all the rain totals obtained by the FOX 9 weather team.

More showers Thursday, dry day Friday

What's next:

Thursday will feature periods of rain showers under mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 70s.

Friday brings a break from the rain with more sunshine and warmer temperatures in the 80s. The weekend turns hot and humid, with highs in the low 90s on Saturday. There’s also a chance for scattered showers and storms on Sunday.

Heading into next week, calmer conditions return with highs holding in the 80s.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast: