Live updates: Tracking storms across Minnesota, with 70 mph winds, large hail possible

FOX 9 is tracking severe thunderstorms moving across west-central Minnesota on Wednesday afternoon.

Watches in effect

Two severe thunderstorm watches are in effect for parts of western and central Minnesota. The watches are in effect until 7 p.m.

In the early afternoon, the storms have already pushed into Minnesota from the Dakotas, prompting severe thunderstorm warnings. The storms will continue to move east-northeast across cabin country with the biggest risks being the possibility of winds in excess of 70 mph and hail.

What will the metro see?

Storms are also developing across the Minnesota River Valley that are tracking east. They are expected to arrive in the Twin Cities metro during the dinner hour. The primary risks from those storms are also the possibility of winds in excess of 70 mph and hail.

Shortly after 3 p.m., the Level 3 (Enhanced) risk for severe weather was shifted by forecasters to include parts of the west metro.

Tracking the storms

