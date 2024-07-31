Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 5:02 PM CDT until WED 6:00 PM CDT, Traverse County
9
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until WED 5:15 PM CDT, Stevens County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 5:07 PM CDT until WED 5:45 PM CDT, Stevens County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until WED 5:30 PM CDT, Renville County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 5:03 PM CDT until WED 5:45 PM CDT, Otter Tail County, Grant County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 5:05 PM CDT until WED 5:45 PM CDT, Hennepin County, Ramsey County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from WED 2:21 PM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County, Carlton County, Itasca County, Pine County, Crow Wing County, Cass County, Aitkin County, Burnett County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from WED 12:16 PM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Grant County, Norman County, Wadena County, Hubbard County, Becker County, Otter Tail County, Mahnomen County, Clay County, Wilkin County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Big Stone County, Traverse County, Douglas County, Lac Qui Parle County, Kandiyohi County, Wright County, Meeker County, Benton County, Yellow Medicine County, Swift County, Todd County, Chippewa County, Isanti County, Stearns County, Pope County, Sherburne County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Stevens County, Kanabec County
Live Now

Live updates: Tracking storms across Minnesota, with 70 mph winds, large hail possible

By FOX 9 Staff
Updated  July 31, 2024 3:26pm CDT
Severe Weather
FOX 9

MN weather: Tracking storms on Wednesday

Ian Leonard is watching a line of storms pushing through Minnesota on Wednesday.

(FOX 9) - FOX 9 is tracking severe thunderstorms moving across west-central Minnesota on Wednesday afternoon. 

Watches in effect

Two severe thunderstorm watches are in effect for parts of western and central Minnesota. The watches are in effect until 7 p.m.

In the early afternoon, the storms have already pushed into Minnesota from the Dakotas, prompting severe thunderstorm warnings. The storms will continue to move east-northeast across cabin country with the biggest risks being the possibility of winds in excess of 70 mph and hail.

What will the metro see?

Storms are also developing across the Minnesota River Valley that are tracking east. They are expected to arrive in the Twin Cities metro during the dinner hour. The primary risks from those storms are also the possibility of winds in excess of 70 mph and hail.

Shortly after 3 p.m., the Level 3 (Enhanced) risk for severe weather was shifted by forecasters to include parts of the west metro.

Tracking the storms

As always, it's a good night to stay sky aware. You can download the FOX 9 Weather app for the latest updates on the severe weather and for radar.

Live radar

As the storms approach, you can click below for live radar tracking of the storms.