MN weather: Sunny skies with breezy winds ahead
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Saturday will have blue skies with lots of sunshine, but a slight breeze is expected to keep things cool.
Weekend forecast
Big picture view:
The first weekend of April is off to a sunny start.
Conditions will be kept cool with a breeze making temperatures feel like March.
A northwesterly flow will keep temperatures in the upper 30s throughout the morning.
High temperatures are expected to hit the mid-40s across the metro area in the mid-afternoon.
FOX 9 weather forecast.
Sunday will warm up, but skies will bring a bit more cloud cover into the area.
Cooler temperatures will remain in the northern part of Minnesota.
What's next:
Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:
FOX 9 weather forecast. (FOX 9)
