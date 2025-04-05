MN weather: Sunny skies with breezy winds ahead

The Brief The first weekend of April is calm and sunny with a breeze to keep things cool. Sunday is expected to warm up in the southern and central portions of Minnesota with cooler temperatures sticking around up north. Active weather is staying to the south of the region.



Saturday will have blue skies with lots of sunshine, but a slight breeze is expected to keep things cool.

Weekend forecast

Big picture view:

The first weekend of April is off to a sunny start.

Conditions will be kept cool with a breeze making temperatures feel like March.

A northwesterly flow will keep temperatures in the upper 30s throughout the morning.

High temperatures are expected to hit the mid-40s across the metro area in the mid-afternoon.

FOX 9 weather forecast.

Sunday will warm up, but skies will bring a bit more cloud cover into the area.

Cooler temperatures will remain in the northern part of Minnesota.

What's next:

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

FOX 9 weather forecast. (FOX 9)