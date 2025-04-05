Expand / Collapse search

MN weather: Sunny skies with breezy winds ahead

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  April 5, 2025 8:28am CDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 9

MN weather: Lots of sunshine with a cool breeze

The first weekend of April is settling into some quiet weather with winds keeping temperatures cool under a clear sky. FOX 9 meteorologist Alyssa Triplett has the full forecast.

The Brief

    • The first weekend of April is calm and sunny with a breeze to keep things cool.
    • Sunday is expected to warm up in the southern and central portions of Minnesota with cooler temperatures sticking around up north.
    • Active weather is staying to the south of the region.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Saturday will have blue skies with lots of sunshine, but a slight breeze is expected to keep things cool.

Weekend forecast 

Big picture view:

The first weekend of April is off to a sunny start. 

Conditions will be kept cool with a breeze making temperatures feel like March.

A northwesterly flow will keep temperatures in the upper 30s throughout the morning. 

High temperatures are expected to hit the mid-40s across the metro area in the mid-afternoon. 

FOX 9 weather forecast. 

Sunday will warm up, but skies will bring a bit more cloud cover into the area. 

Cooler temperatures will remain in the northern part of Minnesota. 

What's next:

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

FOX 9 weather forecast.  (FOX 9)

The Source: This story used information from the FOX 9 weather forecast. 

Weather ForecastWeather