DOPA: A safety net for Minnesota's immigrant families

The Brief A legal document called a delegation of parental authority (DOPA) is gaining popularity among immigrant families. DOPA allows parents to delegate authority to a trusted person for their children's care. Concerns about ICE separating families have prompted this precautionary measure.



The rise of DOPA among immigrant families

What we know:

DOPA is a legal document that allows parents to delegate authority over their children to someone they trust, such as a family member or friend. The document is signed and notarized, providing a safety net for families who fear separation.

Immigrant families, even those legally in the U.S. on work visas or seeking asylum, are increasingly using DOPA to ensure their children are cared for in the event of detention.

The precaution is a direct response to the fear of being separated from their children without a plan in place.

Emotional toll on families

What they're saying:

"Very sad because we've been fighting for so long to give them a better life," said a mother who signed a DOPA. The decision to sign the document is often made out of necessity rather than desire, as families worry about their children's future if they were to be detained.

Families taking in children under DOPA are preparing by buying extra beds and learning about the children's needs, hoping they never have to use the document. The emotional impact is significant, with children experiencing disruptions in their lives, including being advised not to attend school for safety reasons.

What you can do:

Resources available in Minnesota can be found below: