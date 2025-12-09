MN student survey shows improvements in mental health, concerns over social media use

The Brief The 2025 Minnesota Student Survey shows improvements in student health and wellbeing, though concerns with social media use. The anonymous survey is conducted every three years by fifth, eighth, ninth, and 11th graders. The data helps schools and communities statewide improve programs, supports, and services for minors.



The Minnesota Department of Health’s 2025 Student Survey reports broad improvements in students’ physical and mental health while introducing new data on social media and gun violence.

2025 student survey results

Big picture view:

MDH released the 2025 Minnesota Student Survey on Tuesday. This anonymous survey, which has been conducted every three years since 1989, is one of the nation's longest-running youth surveys. The 2025 survey gathered data from more than 119,000 fifth, eighth, ninth, and 11th graders to help schools and communities statewide improve programs, supports, and services for minors.

According to the MDH, the survey showed students reported stronger connections to their school and improvements in overall physical health, mental health, and wellbeing compared to 2022.

Positive behaviors were noted in areas like health, with increased fruit and vegetable consumption and decreased substance use. Students also reported feeling safer at school and experiencing less cyberbullying.

The survey also indicated the percentage of 11th grade students considering suicide was the lowest recorded in more than a decade, according to the release.

What they're saying:

"Though students continue to struggle with mental health, the current survey shows some positive trends and reversals toward improved wellbeing and healthier behaviors that are encouraging to see," said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Dr. Brooke Cunningham. "We can build on this momentum by continuing to foster safe environments that make young people feel included, engaged and like they belong. In the survey, about 40% of students reported one or more adverse childhood experiences, which highlights the importance of supporting Minnesota families to secure basic needs, such as food and health care, and address the root causes and adverse effects of incarceration, homelessness and substance misuse."

Social media and gun violence insights

Dig deeper:

For the first time, the survey explored the impact of technology and gun violence on students. About 90% of high school students use social media daily, with many acknowledging it can be problematic. Among 11th graders, about 40% of users said they spent too much time on social platforms, noting it makes it more challenging to finish homework and chores.

Furthermore, students reported that screen time is interfering with their sleep. Over half of high school students said they used technology between midnight and 5 a.m. on school nights at least once a week, and nearly 20% do so every school night.

The survey also found that 6% of high school students reported witnessing gun violence.

"The information we learn from the Minnesota Student Survey is vital to supporting state and local decision makers and practitioners. The data helped Minnesota know where to invest in the 2023 legislative session, and those investments are paying off," said Minnesota Commissioner of Education Willie Jett.

More information about the survey can be found here.