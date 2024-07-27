MN State Fair will have no live dairy cow births due to bird flu concerns

Farmers bringing dairy cattle to the Minnesota State Fair will have to take extra precautionary steps ahead of time before officials allow them into the Great Minnesota Get-Together.

Minnesota State Fair officials announced that an outbreak of H5N1, the same virus that causes avian influenza in poultry, also known as bird flu, is leading to new protocols for lactating dairy cattle.

What we know

Lactating dairy cows that are participating in dairy shows are now required to have a negative test for H5N1 within seven days before arriving, as well as a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection (CVI) that lists the Minnesota State Fair as a destination. Any lactating cows that will not return home within 10 days after testing must get another test at the fairgrounds.

All other livestock and horse shows are expected to proceed as normal.

The State Fair announced that there would be no pregnant cows at the Miracle of Birth Center and no live dairy calf births would take place. However, calves and other cows will be on display.

Fairgoers will still be able to witness the births of sheep, pigs and poultry at the Miracle of Birth Center.

Minnesota State Fair officials say the exhibit is making biosecurity a top priority and will follow strict protocols, including hand-washing and keeping food and drink away from animals. A licensed Minnesota State Fair veterinarian will be on-site 24 hours a day, which is standard practice.

No changes are planned yet for the poultry exhibit, but fairgoers and exhibitors are asked to stay informed on any possible developments.

Bird Flu Background

A bird flu outbreak was reported at a Benton County dairy farm back in June.

READ MORE: 1st human death of bird flu strain H5N2 confirmed, WHO says

Gov. Tim Walz called the outbreak "a concern".

State officials say there has also been a rise in poultry cases with eight reported sites in Minnesota being confirmed positive in May. Another case of bird flu was detected in a Meeker County turkey flock late last year.

Any updates on new detections can be found on the Minnesota Board of Animal Health's website, in addition to information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Farmers can also request PPE from the Minnesota Department of Health or call the organization at 651-201-5414 to ask any questions about the disease.

Information from the Board of Animal Health can be found by clicking here.