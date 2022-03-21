MN State Fair announces Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin and Bush for opening night

The Minnesota State Fair’s latest Grandstand show announcement is sure to please please those who long for the days of the 90s alternative rock scene.

Monday the Fair announced Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin and Bush will perform on Aug, 25 - the opening day of the Fair.

The trio of bands, sponsored by 93 X FM, will join comedian Jim Gaffigan, Diana Ross, and the Zac Brown Band as the Grandstand acts booked so far for 2022.

Tickets are available by calling 1-800-514-3849 or can be purchased online.