Rush City school bus driver crashes with students on board, arrested on suspicion of DWI: Sheriff

A school bus driver with nearly 50 students on board was arrested Thursday morning for suspicion of a DWI, according to the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said they were notified around 8 a.m. of a Rush City Public School bus that went off the roadway on Game Avenue North. None of the 49 students on the bus sustained injuries from the crash.

A sergeant with the sheriff’s office observed "signs of alcohol impairment" while interviewing the bus driver. The sheriff’s office said the 59-year-old driver was arrested for a DWI. The driver has not been officially charged at this time.

The children were safely taken to school, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident remains under investigation.