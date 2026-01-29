Minnesota 'No Kings' rallys planned for March, Twin Cities to hold 'flagship event'

The Brief Demonstrators will hold "No Kings" rallies across the country to stand against what they say are the "Trump administration's ongoing brutality and abuses of power, including the latest escalation in Minnesota." The previous Minnesota No Kings rally drew hundreds of thousands of people in October 2025. Organizers say the Twin Cities will hold a "flagship event."



The Twin Cities will be the sight of a "flagship event" as part of nationwide "No Kings" rallies held across the country on March 28.

Past rallies drew hundreds of thousands of demonstrators to various cities across Minnesota.

‘No Kings’ flagship event in the Twin Cities

What we know:

Indivisible, the progressive coalition that organizes "No Kings," said on its website that it is preparing for 'the largest day of protest in U.S. history."

The stated goal is for people to continue to "rise up nonviolently against the Trump administration’s ongoing brutality and abuses of power, including the latest escalation in Minnesota."

Several passages on the organization's website make references to Alex Pretti and Renee Good, who were shot and killed by federal agents during Operation Metro Surge in Minneapolis.

Other links on the website show "ICE watch trainings" and paths to contact local representatives for progressive causes.

The March 28 event will be the third major "No Kings" demonstration held.

What we don't know:

Details on what the flagship event in the Twin Cities would entail have not yet been shared.