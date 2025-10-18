'No Kings' rally brings 100K protesters to Minneapolis

The Brief Over 100,000 people rallied against President Donald Trump at a "No Kings" protest in Minneapolis. There were dozens of "No Kings" protests across Minnesota. The Minnesota GOP responded saying the rallies are "grossly misguided."



About 100,000 protesters gathered in Minneapolis to protest President Donald Trump and his policies during a "No Kings" rally.

‘No Kings’ rally in Minneapolis

What we know:

Protesters filled the streets in Minneapolis on Saturday, holding "Dump Trump" signs and wearing "No Kings" costumes to express their desire for change in the White House.

Organizers estimate about 100,000 people attended the "No Kings" rally in downtown Minneapolis.

What they're saying:

Many voiced their concerns about Trump's policies, including potential impacts on healthcare and constitutional issues.

"I want to do something because I’m really tired of the way things are. And I want to change to a more positive country again and less nonsense," said Susan Miller from Wilmot, South Dakota.

Adyssey Barrett from Willmar, Minnesota, expressed concerns about healthcare, stating, "All the stuff that Trump is trying to pass, like the Medicaid and the Medicare, I have that for my health issues, and I would be in a really bad place."

"I took an oath as an officer to defend the Constitution, not an individual, and I'm concerned about our Constitution," said John Schnobrich, a Minneapolis veteran.

"From ICE to Healthcare and Trump’s Executive Orders, multiple speakers addressed how Minnesotans can take a stand together on what they disagree with in the Trump Administration.

"I want to see healthcare reforms, I don’t want to see the Medicaid cuts, I don’t want to see the lawlessness. I don’t want to see the coverups, the lies, and the prosecuting of political opponents," said Jihan Golden, a St. Paul resident.

Republicans react to ‘No Kings’ protests

The other side:

The Minnesota GOP, led by Chairman Alex Plechash, acknowledged the protests but emphasized a focus on state issues rather than federal debates. "My response is the No Kings protests. You know, God bless them for voicing their freedom of speech. But I think it is grossly misguided," said Plechash.

He added, "We’re not going to focus on rhetoric; we’re going to focus on policy. Minnesotans want to see answers to the problems they face. We can have an honest debate on how we solve those issues, but let’s have that debate."