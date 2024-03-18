Gov. Tim Walz to announce his supplemental budget proposal

Gov. Tim Walz will unveil his 2024 supplemental budget proposal on Monday.

The announcement comes after Minnesota lawmakers forecast a $3.7 billion budget surplus, which is far less than the record-setting $17.5 billion budget surplus in 2023. A supplemental budget is for spending items lawmakers could not get in the $72 billion budget the Minnesota Legislature passed last year.

The projected $3.7 billion surplus is an improvement from earlier budget forecasts, but state economists warn legislators to be cautious about spending. Investments in K-12 and transportation, plus tax credits for low-income families and tax increases for the wealthy are included in the $72 billion budget. But a lot of that spending came from last year's surplus, so it's not permanent and state economists warned lawmakers the increases in spending are not sustainable.

The Minnesota Management and Budget forecast a $3.7 billion surplus by the end of the fiscal year 2025 and $2.2 billion after 2027.

Gov. Walz, along with Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, will announce his supplemental budget proposal at 1 p.m. on Monday. You can watch it live in the player at the top of the page.