Minnesota investing millions to help train people for high-demand jobs

About $20 million in Minnesota state grants will go to schools and training centers as part of an effort to prepare workers to meet the high demand for five fields of employment.

The five occupational categories are technology, the trades, caring professions, manufacturing and education.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced the Drive for Five Workforce initiative during a news conference on Tuesday. The governor’s office said the goal is to grow the state’s workforce by training and placing 1,200 people over the next 15 months and benefit 3,000 businesses.

"We’re partnering with organizations across the state to expand job training programs and grow the workforce in the future. By investing in career training, we’re helping businesses find the skilled workers they need while helping Minnesotans find fulfilling careers and earn family-sustaining wages. This is good news for our workers, our businesses, and our economy," Gov. Walz said in a statement.

The governor’s office said family-sustaining wages are defined as having a median hourly wage at or above $19.46.

State officials say this is part of a larger initiative and investment in the Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED). More than $216 million is being invested into DEED’s employment and training programs through June 30, 2025. This includes $50 million to "support workforce development in historically overlooked communities through the Targeted Populations Workforce Development Programs initiative" in order to "achieve a more equitable economy," according to a news release from the governor’s office.

The funds include investments in the following organizations to train for the fields listed:

African Community Services , $325,000, Caring Professions, Technology

Alexandria Technical & Community College , $750,000 Technology, Trades

Anoka County Job Training Center , $400,000, Caring Professions

Augsburg University , $240,000,Education

Bemidji State University/MN State Advanced Manufacturing Center of Excellence , $750,000, Manufacturing

Black Men Teach , $200,000, Education

Career Solutions , $700,000, Manufacturing

Center for African Immigrant and Refugee Organization , $400,000, Caring Professions

City of Duluth Workforce Development , $390,000, Education, Trades

Faribault Public Schools , $300,000, Caring Professions, Education

Hennepin Technical College , $250,000, Manufacturing

HIRED , $500,000, Manufacturing

Intermediate School District 917 , $550,000, Education

Karen Organization of Minnesota , $500,000, Trades

Lutheran Social Services , $750,000, Education

Minnpoly , $740,000, Manufacturing

North Memorial Health Care , $740,000, Caring Professions

Otter Tail County , $250,000, Caring Professions, Manufacturing, Trades

Pine Tech , $725,000, Caring Professions, Manufacturing

Project for Pride in Living , $300,000, Caring Professions, Technology

Regents of the University of Minnesota , $740,000, Caring Professions

Rural Minnesota CEP , $750,000, Caring Professions, Manufacturing, Technology, Trades

Southwest Metro Intermediate District #288 , $750,000, Caring Professions, Education, Technology, Trades

Southwest Minnesota Private Industry Council, $600,000, Caring Professions, Education, Manufacturing, Technology, Trades

The following are part of the Drive for Five Job Placement as well as Diversity, Inclusion & Retention grantees for the listed services:

Chinese American Chamber of Commerce , $300,000, Job Placement, Diversity Inclusion & Retention services

Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce , $145,000, Diversity, Inclusion & Retention Services

Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce , $190,000, Diversity, Inclusion & Retention Services

Greater Mankato Growth , $155,000, Job Placement, Diversity Inclusion & Retention services

Latino Chamber of Commerce , $300,000, Job Placement, Diversity Inclusion & Retention services

Marshall Chamber of Commerce , $145,000, Job Placement, Diversity Inclusion & Retention services

Minnesota Precision Manufacturing Association , $800,000, Job Placement, Diversity Inclusion & Retention services

Minnesota Technology Association , $285,000, Job Placement

Shakopee Area Chamber of Commerce , $450,000, Job Placement, Diversity Inclusion & Retention services

St. Paul Area Chamber , $800,000, Job Placement, Diversity Inclusion & Retention services

Twin Cities North Chamber of Commerce, $30,000, Job Placement, Diversity Inclusion & Retention services

More on the state’s Drive for 5 Initiative can be found here.