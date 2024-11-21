MN election 2024: Officials begin ballot recount for House District 54A

The Brief State officials are recounting votes in a close Minnesota House race. The result could change the balance of power in the Minnesota State Capitol, where the Minnesota House of Representatives is tied. Officials are also investigating 20 ballots that appeared to be missing.



A recount has begun in a Minnesota House race which could change the balance of power at the state capitol.

What we know

State officials started recounting votes by hand on Thursday morning at the Scott County Government Center.

The canvasing board makes the final determinations on any challenged ballots and a final count is expected by 2 p.m. on Monday.

Current results show DFL Rep. Brad Tabke leading Republican Aaron Paul by 14 votes in District 54A, which covers the Shakopee area in Scott County.

While certifying the votes last week, officials found that 20 ballots seem to be missing, which officials say will also be investigated.

Voting software issues

An election night glitch reportedly sent partial results to the Minnesota Office of the Secretary of State instead of the complete results.

This gave people monitoring the Secretary of State site that Paul was in the lead the on the night of the election.

The election team also found 38 uncounted absentee ballot images, but fixed the issue by rescanning each absentee ballot.

Why it matters

This recount could change control of the Minnesota House of Representatives.

If the current results hold, it will be an even split with 67 Democrats and 67 Republicans.

But if Paul wins,the GOP would have the majority in the House.

What they're saying

"We had 329 people check in to absentee vote," said Scott County Elections Administrator Julie Hanson. "We received 309 ballots back. I can't guarantee that a ballot was issued to those 20 voters. I can't speculate at this point. We have done a lot of auditing, a lot of digging and investigation."

GOP speaker-designate Lisa Demuth is still hopeful for a majority, but she told FOX 9 she’s already meeting with DFL leaders to figure out a power-sharing strategy.

"Stay tuned," said Demuth (R-Cold Spring). "It is going to be incredibly exciting to watch how this plays out in a tie."