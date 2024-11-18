DNR offers free state park, recreation area admission on Nov. 29

The Brief The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will allow free entry to all 73 Minnesota state parks on Nov. 29. The free admission is part of Free Park Day, which seeks to promote Minnesota's outdoor recreation options. Although entrance fees are waived, people might still encounter fees for activities like camping, rentals or special tours.



Those looking to spend their Black Friday in one of Minnesota’s state parks will be able to do so free of charge thanks to Minnesota’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

What we know

The DNR says it will waive entrance fees to all 73 state parks and recreation areas on Nov. 29, as part of its "Free Park Day" – the final of four in 2024.



According to its website, the goal of Free Park Days is to encourage Minnesotans to get outdoors and "enjoy the health and wellness benefits of spending time in nature."

A photo of Afton State Park provided by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR).





"During the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, Minnesota state parks and recreation areas are the perfect places to enjoy the tranquility of nature," Ann Pierce, director of the DNR Parks and Trails Division, said in a statement. "We encourage people to get outside with friends and family after Thanksgiving gatherings to enjoy the calming sights and sounds of nature."

Fall in Minnesota offers a wide range of recreation options, including hiking, biking, nature photography, bird and wildlife watching.

More information

Visitors are encouraged to prepare for any visit to a state park by downloading the Avenza app, and a geoPDF map of their park destination – both are free.

Although entrance fees are waived, people might still pay fees for activities like camping, rentals or special tours, the DNR says.

Looking ahead

As an annual day offered by the DNR, the free days in 2025 will be:

Monday, Jan. 20, 2025

Saturday, April 26, 2025

Saturday, June 14, 2025

Friday, Nov. 28, 2025