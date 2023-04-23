Mississippi and St. Croix rivers at major flood stage

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, La Crosse County
16
River Flood Warning
until TUE 5:48 PM CDT, Eau Claire County
Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Burnett County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:00 AM CDT, Buffalo County, Dunn County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Wabasha County, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, Clay County
Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM CDT, Clay County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Norman County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Carver County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 10:00 AM CDT, Anoka County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Wilkin County, Winona County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County

Mississippi and St. Croix rivers at major flood stage

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 9

Mississippi and St. Croix at major flooding stage

The Mississippi and St. Croix rivers have both reached major flooding stage.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The St. Croix River is at major flood stage in Stillwater, and the Mississippi River is at major flood state in St. Paul. Both rivers are expected to keep rising for the next few days, and some scattered homes and businesses are taking precautions.

"This will be our fourth time sandbagging, so that's pretty exhausting in itself," said Cindy Ellerbrock, who’s live in her Bayport home for 16 years. "We don't know how much more we can take of this. The clean-up is almost worse than the flood itself."

An inch or so of water covers Ellerbrock's basement, and her backyard is filled with murky water. She and her friend are wading knee-deep in the backyard water to fortify her home further as the water continues to rise in her alleyway.

"In the next day or two, it will be at the bottom of the shed, and then we'll have to get the stuff out of there," she said.

Meanwhile, trails, parks, and even some parking lots are underwater in St. Paul. 

"It's incredible the amount of water that it takes, not only is it that high, but then it's moving downstream," said Bob Wallace.

Harriet Island became a popular spectator spot this weekend for families like the Averbecks, who started their Sunday off at the Science Museum.

"When you're in the tugboat exhibit, you can kind of see over the river. I thought we'd come over and take a look. You don't get to see the water this high very often," said Cal Averbeck.