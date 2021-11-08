Missing woman with Alzheimer's found safe in Minneapolis

article

UPDATE: Police say Dean has been found safe.

The Minneapolis Police Department is asking for help locating an Alzheimer’s patient who walked away from her home overnight.

According to police, 67-year-old Joyce Louise Dean was last seen at 9 p.m. on Sunday night. Authorities say she walked away from her home.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911 immediately. Individuals with information may also call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.