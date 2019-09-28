Missing vulnerable adult in North Branch, Minn. found safe

article

UPDATE: Police say Bjorgan was found safe, officers say.

-----------------------------------------

Police are asking for help finding a vulnerable adult who went missing in North Branch, Minnesota.

According to police, 25-year-old Nicole Bjorgan was last seen around 8 p.m. Friday night. She is described as 5'1'' and 109 pounds with blue eyes and glasses.

If you have any information on Nicole's whereabouts, call police at 651-257-4100.