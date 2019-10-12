Missing teen found safe in Morrison County, Minn.

UPDATE: The missing teen was found safe Saturday night, according to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office

Officials in northern Minnesota are asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office, 14-year-old Emily Gerwing was last seen Friday night when she said she was going home after the Little Falls football game. However, she never returned home.

If you know her whereabouts, please contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 320-632-9233.