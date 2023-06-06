Missing person: St. Paul Police ask help locating Manijeh Starren

The St. Paul Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating a woman who has been missing since April.

According to police, Manijeh "Mani" Starren, 34, was last in contact with family on April 21.

Starren is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing around 145 pounds, and at the time of her disappearance had blonde hair with green eyes. She has several tattoos, including a lifeline tattoo on her shoulder and mountains on her arm with the words "keep going."

She is believed to be on foot.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 911.