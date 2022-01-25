Missing inmate granted temporary release to attend funeral re-arrested

article

A teen inmate who was allowed to leave Hennepin County Jail for a funeral but never returned is back in custody.

Jail records show Shevirio Childs-Young is back at the jail on Tuesday after he was missing for three weeks.

Childs-Young was granted a three-hour release on January 3 to attend a family member's funeral. He was supposed to return by 12:30 p.m. that day but never returned. He was granted the release despite a lengthy record including assault and weapons charges.

Jail records show he was booked back into Hennepin County Jail on Tuesday afternoon, with a new probable cause weapons charge.

In a release Tuesday night, the Hennepin County Sheriff said its Violent Offender Task Force was able to track down Childs-Young to a strip mall on the 1000 block of Shingle Creek Crossing in Brooklyn.

As deputies closed in, they say Childs-Young attempted to flee in a vehicle that had an infant inside, but crews were able to box him in and arrest him without injury to anyone involved including the child.

In the vehicle, deputies say they also found handgun magazines.

Childs-Young is now listed as being held without bail.