Expand / Collapse search
Wind Chill Warning
until WED 9:00 AM CST, Benton County, Douglas County, Kandiyohi County, Meeker County, Morrison County, Pope County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County
4
Wind Chill Warning
until WED 6:00 AM CST, Big Stone County, Clay County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Kittson County, Lake Of The Woods County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, South Clearwater County, Traverse County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County
Wind Chill Warning
from WED 12:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Mille Lacs County, Nicollet County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Steele County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County
Wind Chill Warning
from WED 12:00 AM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Mower County, Olmsted County

Missing inmate granted temporary release to attend funeral re-arrested

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 8:41PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9
article

Shevirio Childs-Young, 18, was granted a three-hour release to attend a family member’s funeral, but has not been seen since. (FOX 9)

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - A teen inmate who was allowed to leave Hennepin County Jail for a funeral but never returned is back in custody.

Jail records show Shevirio Childs-Young is back at the jail on Tuesday after he was missing for three weeks.

Childs-Young was granted a three-hour release on January 3 to attend a family member's funeral. He was supposed to return by 12:30 p.m. that day but never returned. He was granted the release despite a lengthy record including assault and weapons charges.

Jail records show he was booked back into Hennepin County Jail on Tuesday afternoon, with a new probable cause weapons charge.

In a release Tuesday night, the Hennepin County Sheriff said its Violent Offender Task Force was able to track down Childs-Young to a strip mall on the 1000 block of Shingle Creek Crossing in Brooklyn.

Hennepin County Sheriff searching for inmate who never returned to jail

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is currently searching for an inmate who was allowed to leave custody on conditional leave for a family funeral, but hasn't since returned.

As deputies closed in, they say Childs-Young attempted to flee in a vehicle that had an infant inside, but crews were able to box him in and arrest him without injury to anyone involved including the child.

In the vehicle, deputies say they also found handgun magazines.

Childs-Young is now listed as being held without bail.