Missing: Chisago County 15-year-old boy last seen weeks ago

article

The Chisago County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing 15-year-old boy, who was last seen at the beginning of the month.

Connor Matthew Carlson ran away from a home several weeks ago, according to the Chisago County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities believe Connor may be in the North Branch area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chisago County Sheriff's Office at (651)257-4100 or send the office a Facebook message.