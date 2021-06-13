Missing child drowned in Woodbury lake Sunday night

Police say a child who was reported missing was later found unresponsive in a lake in Woodbury, Minnesota. Despite continued emergency interventions, the child died.

At about 6:10 p.m. Sunday, Woodbury police were dispatched to Carver Lake Park Beach for a report of a missing child. When responders arrived, they were told that a 9-year-old child had been missing for an extended period of time, and that the child was last observed walking from the water to nearby picnic tables.

Officers searched the area and entered the water. After about 15 minutes, the child was located by an officer who dove under the water to perform a visual search, close to the end of the designated swim area. The child did not have a pulse and was not breathing. He was rushed to the beach and onto a concrete sidewalk where responders began CPR. The child was transported to the hospital but did not survive.

Authorities said Carver Lake Beach is not staffed by lifeguards and has a sign notifying patrons.

The case is still under investigation.

So far this year, 25 people have died in water-related incidents.