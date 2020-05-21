Missing boy who was fishing near St. Cloud dam found safe

article

A missing nine-year-old boy, who was last seen fishing near a dam in St. Cloud has been found safe, according to St. Cloud police.

Thursday afternoon, police officers, K9 teams, and firefighters searched near the Munsinger Gardens near the Mississippi River Dam.

Lowell McClure was last seen around 1:45 p.m. fishing with his brother near the dam. His brother was not missing.

The Stearns County Sheriff told FOX 9 they learned the boy had gone to a friend's house without telling anyone.