Missing boater identified, search continues on Minnesota River

The search for a missing boater continues on the Minnesota River near Belle Plaine Tuesday.

According to officials, the missing boater is identified as 62-year-old Bruce Copenhauer of Watertown, Minn.

Family members said Copenhauer left home to go fishing between approximately 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Monday. His boat, a 2002 Lund 17-foot open boat with a 60 hp Evinrude tiller-style motor, was found running and unoccupied near the shoreline at approximately 10:50 a.m. Monday.

Officials said they also found Copenhauer’s brown 2015 Ford F-150 truck and boat trailer at the Minnesota River boat landing in Belle Plaine.

“We have multiple agencies searching the shoreline, in the water on boats with sonar technology, and also have a dive team on hand,” said Sheriff Luke Hennen. “We know Mr. Copenhauer’s family is very concerned and we are doing everything we can to locate him.”

At this time, this incident is not suspicious and the search remains active.