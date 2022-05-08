FOUND: 86-year-old woman with dementia last seen in downtown St. Paul

UPDATE: Police have located the missing 86-year-old woman with dementia and diabetes in downtown St. Paul.

About two hours after the missing person alert was posted, St. Paul Police said a maintenance worker saw her near the courthouse and called the police. She is being evaluated by St. Paul fire medics.

Around 8:50 a.m. Sunday, St. Paul Police asked for the public's help to find Renedios Verena, who left her downtown St. Paul apartment between 1-4 a.m. Sunday.