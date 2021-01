article

The Minneapolis Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 36-year-old man, who officials say is an endangered adult.

Eric Patrick McGarrity was last seen on the evening of Jan. 21 near the 3200 block of Oliver Avenue North.

McGarrity is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds and has short brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.