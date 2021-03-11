Expand / Collapse search

Missing: 34-year-old vulnerable adult last seen Wednesday afternoon

FOX 9 Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minneapolis Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing vulnerable adult Thursday afternoon. 

In a release, the department said it is looking for Kiana Nicole Skinner, a 34-year-old woman. She was last seen around 3 p.m. Wednesday near the 100 block of Sixth Street Northeast. 

She is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 155 pounds with black hair normally worn in a bun. She has brown eyes. 

Skinner was last seen wearing a black jacket, Ugg-style boots and a pink bandana. She has a visible neck tattoo, as well. 

Anyone who sees Skinner is asked to call 911. 