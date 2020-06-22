Missing: 23-year-old man with autism biked away from Elk Mound, Wis. group home

article

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and the Elk Mound, Wisconsin Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 23-year-old man.

Austin Klopstein walked away from a group home in Elk Mound in the early hours of Monday.

Police say Klopstein is a high function adult with autism.

He is believed to be wearing a multi-colored sweater, blue jeans, Puma shoes and is carrying a blue-gray and black backpack. He is believed to be on a gray and black mountain bike.

Anyone with information about Klopstein’s whereabouts is asked to call Dunn County Communications at 715-232-1348.