Missing 20-month-old found safe, a quarter-mile from Minnesota home

A missing toddler was found by search crews Sunday morning, a quarter-mile away from home, the Polk County Sheriff's Office reports.

Deputies responded Sunday for the missing child in Fisher Township who had walked away from a home. Deputies were told the toddler had possibly walked away into a nearby wooded area that surrounded the property.

Search crews from the Fisher Fire Department found the child in a field about a quarter-mile from the home.

The child was checked over by ambulance crews but was found no worse for the wear.