Missing 18-year-old Blaine, Minnesota woman found safe

UPDATE: Rose Sanchez was found safe on Monday, according to the Blaine Police Department.

Police are continuing their search for an 18-year-old woman who went missing in Blaine, Minnesota over the weekend.

Rose Sanchez was last seen on foot near the Northtown Mall around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Blaine Police Department.

Rose Sanchez, 18, was last seen Saturday near the Northtown Mall. (Blaine Police Department)

She was wearing a white shirt with bright colored floral designs, jeans with designed rips on the front, and carrying a white purse. Rose was wearing glasses, had on a blue neck gator with stars on it and was not wearing a coat.